Generis Underwriting secures new capacity with Sompo

Generis has reached an agreement with Sompo meaning it can expand its appetite and offer increased limits for its professions professional indemnity and the technology sector specialisms.

Generis managing director Andy Francis said the deal with Sompo was a ‘significant milestone’.

He added: “We’re delighted to add Sompo as one of our capacity providers. It’s a significant milestone in our sixth year of trading as a specialist MGA.

The A+ financial rating and reputation of Sompo will provide brokers with even greater confidence when dealing with Generis.”Andy Francis

