Tempcover eyes European expansion in 2020

CEO Alan Inskip explains how the firm has changed since its MBO in 2018 and what lies ahead.

Tempcover CEO Alan Inskip has revealed that the firm will be expanding into Europe in 2020.

Inskip told Insurance Age: “It’s something that we had ambitions to do for some time – what we haven’t really had is the resource or the ability to prioritise that.

“However, the new private equity ownership has allowed us to think a little longer term and, as such, that quickly become a priority. It’s something that we hope and expect to be making some major strides with next year.”

The CEO was unable to reveal which European territories the firm would be targeting, but suggested that the strategy would be shaped by differences in legislation and broking practices across the continent.

He continued: “There are some territories where, because of legal differences around the Road Traffic Act, what we’re offering simply doesn’t work.

“Meanwhile, there are differences in distribution. Territories that continue to heavily rely on a high street broker aren’t overly favourable.

“Then there’s the final category, where there are several that fit very much within the sweet spot.”

The news follows Tempcover’s announcement that it had sold its three millionth policy in the UK in October 2019.

Direction

Tempcover completed a £13.3m management buyout in January 2018.

The deal was financed by £7.5m from Connection Capital and a £5.75m debt package from Santander UK Growth Capital.

Inskip explained that Tempcover used the MBO as an opportunity to reframe its strategy.

“For those first 12 months, we sort of took stock. We didn’t want to fall foul of a commonality of moving into a private equity based world – expectations changing overnight,” he commented.

“So we took our time a little bit. It’s fair to say we took our foot off the pedal, and really tried to establish the direction in which we wanted to take the company.”

The new strategy included “a couple of redundancies” and the hiring of a new CMO and CFO.

Inskip continued: “The team that got us to the MBO and the team that we’d been very successful with until that point weren’t necessarily the right team to drive us on to the next level.”

Technology

The next element of Tempcover’s reinvention was heavy investment in software.

The firm has developed all of its systems in-house – from the front-end that the customer sees to the accounts platform in the back-end.

“We are almost a software development company,” summarised Inskip. “We specialise in insurance rather than being an insurance broker with a developer.”

The CEO explained that this shift in direction was largely driven by the customer.

He continued: “We have completely redeveloped the front-end with a lot of emphasis on user experience.

“I hesitate to use the word ‘sexy’ when we’re in the realms of insurance, but it’s just about making that front-end and that user experience as good as it possibly can be.”

Competition

Since Tempcover was first founded by Inskip, there has been an influx of firms operating in the market for temporary insurance.

The growth of the gig economy and the sharing economy in recent years has also helped fuel the industry’s recognition and acceptance of the business model.

Inskip stated: “When we started in 2006, everyone thought it was a good idea, but nobody had a clue what the scale was.

“There’s a greatly increased need and want from customers to have tailored, bespoke products. It’s probably fair to say that the insurance industry has been a little slow to catch on to that.”

The CEO, however, did not appear phased by Tempcover’s newest competitors.

“We are one of the largest players in the market with one of the most long-standing books of business,” he said.

“We have spread that risk across multiple carriers – which the majority of our competition doesn’t do.”

Inskip continued: “There are some newcomers to the market – who may do things very well from a UX point of view – but we would question some of the pricing and the ability to sustain it.

“Our experience has been that this business is difficult to write well, and we have been in those situations where, three or four years into our life, loss ratios were very unattractive.”

For all the latest industry news direct to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.