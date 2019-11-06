Biba reveals 700,000 people have used signposting service

Insurance Cares: Signposting service for older customers has been renewed again following its launch more than six years ago.

The British Insurance Brokers’ Association (Biba) has reported that over 700,000 enquiries involving motor and travel insurance have been put forward via its signposting proposition which it set up to help people get insurance cover.

The agreement is between the organisation, the government and the Association of British Insurers (ABI).

According to Biba, the signposting initiative means if an insurance provider or broker is unable to give cover to an older motorist or traveller due to their age being above any upper age limits, then they automatically put forward the customer to an alternative provider. Or direct them to the dedicated signposting service, Find Insurance, which is operated by Biba.

The body announced that the signposting arrangement had been renewed again today (6 November).

Partners

Graeme Trudgill, executive director at Biba said: “Understandably, some older people have found looking for appropriate travel or motor insurance challenging and we are delighted that so many have found their way to our Find-Insurance service.

“We are committed to expanding the ease with which customers with many and varied needs can access suitable insurance.”

He continued: “We are sure because we have seen many hundreds of thousands of enquiries from older people seeking insurance where other providers could not assist because of their age, that a signposting system does work and that BIBA brokers are able to help.”

James Dalton, ABI director of general insurance policy has said that the body wants all customers to be able to access competitively priced insurance and that the signposting agreement should enable this to happen.

He added: “This agreement between the government, ABI and Biba is having a positive impact in helping many older customers access the motor and travel insurance that they need.

John Glen, Economic Secretary to the Treasury commented: “Consumers of all ages should be able to access the right insurance for them. I’m delighted that the government and industry have again been able to come together to help.”

Agreement

The agreement was originally developed in 2012 after Biba gave its support to the government’s signposting proposals which were designed to end age discrimination in the provision of goods and services and to encourage action to improve access to insurance products in May 2011.

This agreement was then renewed four years ago, and again in October of this year.

Last April the Financial Conduct Authority stated that a multi-lateral strategy could be the best way to promote good practice when it comes to signposting people to the right travel cover for them if they have pre-existing medical conditions. An update which Biba supported.

