Radius Payment Solutions buys The Burley Group

Deal will give commercial broker, The Burley Group, access to Radius' telematics and fuel card customers.

Radius Payment Solutions has bought commercial insurance broker The Burley Group for an undisclosed sum.

Established in the 1950s, The Burley Group is based in South Yorkshire and specialises in fleet, transportation and construction insurance.

Radius is behind telematics and fuel card brands Kinesis and UK Fuels. It noted that the deal will give The Burley Group the opportunity to grow its fleet insurance business through access to 1.2m fuel card holders as well as the development of telematics linked products.

According to Radius, the acquisition is part of its diversification strategy. The firm was first established by owner and chief executive officer, Bill Holmes, as a fuel card company in 1990.

Expansion

Holmes commented: “This move is a great move for Radius as it significantly strengthens our insurance division with a company that has a long history of providing great service to its customers.

“We plan to both significantly expand the sales operation as well as create new products driven by data from our telematics platform.”

He continued: “We look forward to working with the MD Matt Mawson and his experienced team over the months ahead as we start to develop and execute our plans.”

Growth

Matthew Mawson, managing director of The Burley Group, said: “Joining the Radius group of companies represents a fantastic opportunity for the business and our staff.

“Aligned, as we are, to the transport sector we sit perfectly with Radius’ fuel card and telematics businesses, providing a great opportunity to maximise growth through its divisions.”

Mawson added: “We’re particularly excited about the prospect of connecting with its telematics products, and the possibilities this will bring, in addition to the investment that will be made allowing us to expand our footprint across the UK.”

Radius employs over 1,400 people and is headquartered in Crewe.

In January 2018, The Burley Group bought Benfleet-based Grace Corporate Insurance Services.

