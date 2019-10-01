This article was paid for by a contributing third party.

Broker Week: Five reasons why your brokerage should be digital

The digital age of insurance is here. For those who seize the opportunity of digital transformation, a substantial reward awaits.

According to consulting firm McKinsey & Company, a “triple prize” of satisfied customers, lower operating costs and higher growth is the payoff for businesses that move decisively into becoming a digital brokerage. Conversely, businesses still denying the digital transformation of insurance do so at their peril. It is time to either accept and thrive – or deny and disappear. Despite what many believe, digital transformation does not diminish the importance of relationships – the hallmark of every independent insurance broker. In fact, it is just the opposite. Investing in digital technology enhances a broker’s ability to meet the needs of today’s consumer, driving significant business value.

Core Characteristics of a Digital Brokerage

Before we explore the five key areas of business value in the Digital Age of Insurance, it is important to understand what it means to be a digital broker. A distinct set of core characteristics define a digital insurance business and enable more efficient operations, more informed business decisions, better insurer relationships, improved customer service, and accelerated growth and profitability across all lines of business.

The three core characteristics of a digital brokerage include:

Digital automation within the business to drive extreme efficiency Digital connectivity to policyholders to drive an enhanced customer experience Digital connectivity to insurers to drive efficient interactions

Why Being a Digital Business Matters

Deploying digital technology to connect brokers, policyholders and insurer partners drives significant value across the insurance lifecycle.

There are five key areas of business value in the digital age of insurance: