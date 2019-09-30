Tempcover teams up with Jeremy Clarkson

The broker, in association with former Top Gear presenters Clarkson, Richard Hammond and James May, has produced a survey highlighting the insurance dangers of test driving vehicles.

A survey on DriveTribe, found that nearly 70% of people mistakenly believe that they would be covered for insurance purposes, when test-driving a private vehicle for sale.

DriveTribe, is social media platform set up by The Grand Tour presenters and former Top Gear stars, Jeremy Clarkson, Richard Hammond and James May.

The platform joined forces with insurance broker, Tempcover for the survey, which focused on test drive insurance.

Nearly 40% (38%) of the survey’s respondents think that their current fully comprehensive coverage enables them to drive someone else’s car on a third-party basis.

A further 30% believe that they would be covered to test drive private cars for sale, as long as they are accompanied by the owner in the car.

Alan Inskip, CEO of short-term insurance provider Tempcover commented: “It used to be commonplace for insurance companies to include a ‘Driving other Vehicles’ extension that enabled drivers with a fully comprehensive policy, to drive another car on a third-party basis.

“Nowadays DOV coverage is the exception rather than the rule and, where it does exist, it has always been intended for emergency uses only, rather than test driving a car for sale.”

According to DriveTribe and Tempcover there is a risk of penalty points, fines and court proceedings if a person is caught test driving a vehicle without insurance.

Additionally, of those surveyed, 12% said they actively would not bother getting insurance.

And only 11.2% of those taking part stated that they would get in touch with their existing insurer to extend their coverage for a test drive.

Just under 10% (8.7%) said that they would get temporary insurance to cover them specifically for a test drive.

Responsibility

“It is the car sellers’ responsibility to check that the person test driving their car has suitable insurance coverage,” Inskip continued.

Jonathan Morris CEO of DriveTribe, added: “This survey suggests there is a pressing need for the insurance industry to educate the mass of drivers who assume that policies of old still exist today.

“With 2.7m vehicles sold privately each year, there are clearly large numbers of people inadvertently or perhaps deliberately breaking the law each time a test drive takes place.”

