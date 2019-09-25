The Dive In Festival organiser says the toolkit examines the context and strategy for collecting data on the road to more diverse and inclusive workplaces.

[email protected]’s has put together a data collection toolkit which looks to offer practical advice for businesses on how to use data collection and analysis on their journey to creating diverse and inclusive workplace cultures.

It features a five-step plan for businesses which explores why data should be collected; what the data shows; how to collect data; analysing the data to find patterns and how the resulting insights can be used to help shape and adjust the wider culture.

The toolkit also details five rules regarding data collection on the journey to become more diverse and inclusive. These included: understanding why the data is being collected; ensuring that the data is in accordance with local laws and for businesses to keep track of their progress by having clear targets.

This is the third toolkit the body has released and it can be downloaded from the [email protected]’s website.

Dive In Festival

The news comes on the second day of the Dive In Festival, an initiative that was launched by [email protected]’s five years ago. This year the theme is impact.

The its first day of the 2019 festival saw the publication of the Lloyd’s culture survey. It found that only 45% of Lloyd’s workers would feel comfortable reporting worries regarding inappropriate behaviour and sexual harassment to their supervisors. It also discovered that 40% of respondents felt under excessive pressure to perform at work.

Recent research by Dive In has indicated that over half of the registered attendees it had talked to see gender equality as the most important issue that needs to be addressed for more inclusive workplaces.

Nearly half of the respondents see mental health as the area that most needs to be looked into on the journey towards more diverse and inclusive workplaces.

