Quizzical questions: 6 September 2019
Test your knowledge of the week's news with our topical quiz.
The quiz is now live.
Why not test yourself against your colleagues to see who has been paying the most attention?
Pleased with your results?
Tweet us your score using #IAQuiz
Quiz away.
Need a hint? Try our clues:
Gallagher buys landlord insurance specialist
Aviva picks new COO from Zurich
Finch makes largest acquisition yet
FCA announces chair of small business practitioner panel
