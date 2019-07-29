Aston Lark results out amid transformational year

Profit increased to £7m for the firm in first full year results since Aston Scott and Lark merged as the business commits to more deals with comparative analysis showing turnover of £57.4m.

Aston Lark has made a profit of £7m (2017: £25.2m) according to results for the full year ending 31 December 2018.

Turnover was reported to Companies House as £37.4m (2017: £4.7m) with expenses hitting £31.3m (2017: £19.8m).

This is the first full set of results since the Aston Scott and Lark Group merged in 2017.

The business also separately published results outlining the numbers had Aston Lark been in existence as a merged entity.

Adjusted

Comparatives presented on a full year basis as if the group had been in existence from 1 January 2017 showed:

Revenue increased 11% to £57.4m in 2018

Organic revenue growth of 3%. A positive result against a backdrop of a highly competitive market and the economic environment.

Ebitda growth of 16%.

Adjusted Ebitda of £19.2m for 2018, increasing to nearer £24m as a result of acquisitions completed to June 2019.

The organisation flagged that adjusted Ebitda was adjusted to include a full 12 months of acquisitions.

According to the statement the merger has created a Group that employs over 770 people in 25 offices across the UK, placing £330m GWP into the insurance market and generating over £74m of revenues servicing clients across the commercial, commercial schemes, private clients and employee benefits divisions.

Investment

In May Insurance Age broke the news that the company also received £320m investment from private equity house Goldman Sachs.

Peter Blanc, CEO, commented “We are absolutely delighted with the progress of the Group since it was created and thrilled by the recent announcement in May 2019 that Goldman Sachs Merchant Banking Division will, subject to regulatory approval, acquire a majority stake in the business.

“When the transaction completes it will secure our independence for the foreseeable future to enable us to continue acquiring like-minded brokers and employee benefit advisors to create the UK’s most trusted Chartered Insurance Broker, servicing our clients’ needs across a broad spectrum of products all delivered with passion, integrity and expertise.”

Deals

Since the merger the broker has completed a number of acquisitions. The business has committed to further buys in the future.

Its first deals last year were Ingram Hawkins & Nock which it bought to supplement its growth plans in the Midlands region alongside A.H. Bell & Co.

In July 2018, Aston Lark bought Michael James Insurance Property Services LLP and in September 2018 Pharos Insurance Brokers Limited, both acquisitions supplementing the group’s presence in the South East region. Aston Lark was also successful in acquiring two books of business in 2018.

2019 saw the acquisitive streak continue with Dublin-based Robertson Low, Highworth Insurance, and Jobson James.

Selective

Blanc continued: “We’re extremely proud of the business that we have built and for it to be endorsed externally by winning Insurance Broker of the year at the recent British Insurance Awards 2019 was a very special moment for all of our staff.

“This is turning into a special year for Aston Lark and the business is well positioned to progress over the coming months and years with a continued focus on organic growth as well as considering further selective strategic acquisitions as part of our growth plans, where we expect to announce further activity in the coming months whilst placing care for our clients, staff and reputation as a national broker at the core of everything we do.”

For all the latest industry news direct to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.