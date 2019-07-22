Ecclesiastical launches risk management modules

The guidance modules will educate brokers on issues facing heritage properties.

Ecclesiastical has launched a series of modules to help brokers advise clients operating in heritage properties.

The modules cover the risks unique to heritage properties and how clients can best protect themselves and their people.

The guidance follows research commissioned by Ecclesiastical and undertaken by the Health and Safety Laboratory, part of the Health and Safety Executive (HSE).

Huw Andrews, principal risk management consultant at Ecclesiastical, said: “Brokers play an important role in helping clients understand the risks they are facing and in ensuring that the right cover is in place for their clients.

“We hope these modules will aid conversations between brokers and their clients about how they can manage risks in heritage properties in a sensible way.”

Risks

Research from HSE shows that slips and trips are the most common cause of injury at UK workplaces.

When looking for solutions to these risks, heritage properties can present different challenges to modern buildings.

Modern solutions to slips and trips are often inappropriate due to design constraints. For example, concrete repairs and infills to worn steps can be considered out of character in heritage properties.

The guidance modules cover best practice in such areas, offering solutions that help preserve the history and appearance of these buildings.

Professor Andrew Curran, chief scientific advisor and director of research at HSE, discussed the underpinning research: “Science, evidence and analysis underpin HSEs own policy and regulatory activities and so we welcome and encourage organisations like Ecclesiastical to adopt a similar approach to inform their own guidance.”

Advice

The modules are Ecclesiastical’s latest advisory offering to brokers.

Last month, the insurer published its first Charity Risk Barometer. The report aimed to improve broker understanding of the issues facing clients in the charity sector.

For all the latest industry news direct to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.