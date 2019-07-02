Ignition Select enters dissolution after administration extension fails to realise funds

Close Brothers are set to lose millions from the broker dissolving.

Ignition Select has entered dissolution after two years in administration, with Close Brothers expecting to lose millions in owed payments.

Administrators from Begbies Traynor made the decision after failing to realise funds from the broker’s debtors over the past year.

Begbies Traynor has conceded that Close Brothers, Ignition Select’s sole secured creditor, will now suffer a “significant shortfall” from the £2,205,058 they are owed.

Close Brothers has received £724,015 from asset realisations since administration proceedings began.

The administrators also stated that no dividend will be paid from Ignition Select to preferential creditors or unsecured creditors.

Failure

Ipswich-based Ignition Select entered administration on 18 July 2017, with 70 employees losing their jobs as a result.

This decision followed a failure to find a buyer for the broker. Administrators would later note that one prospective purchaser, “within a short period of commencing their due diligence, concluded that the proposed purchase of the business was not viable for them”.

Upon entering administration, Ignition Select only had a current balance of £162,682.

The broker failed at the same time as lead generation firm Call Connection, resulting in an additional 134 job losses.

Both firms were majority owned by entrepreneur Graeme Kalbraier.

In July 2018, Close Brothers agreed to extend Ignition Select’s administration period by a year in the hope of recovering funds.

Following the administrator’s failure to do so, Ignition Select will be automatically dissolved after three months from the date of entering dissolution (28 June 2019).

