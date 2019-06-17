Three directors out as Policy Expert buys loss-making Sure Thing!

Adam Powell takes over as CEO as Sure Thing!’s Brendan Devine, Stevie Sutherland and Kevin Kiernan exit the business.

Policy Expert has bought motor insurance broker Sure Thing! for an undisclosed sum, it can be revealed.

As a result of the deal, Sure Thing! chief executive officer Brendan Devine has left the business, along with commercial director Stevie Sutherland and underwriting director Kevin Kiernan.

In its latest set of financial results, Sure Thing! posted a loss of £3.41m for the year to 31 March 2018, which followed losses in the three preceding years.

A spokesperson for the business told Insurance Age that both the Policy Expert and Sure Thing! brands will continue as part of a multi-brand strategy.

Team

Sure Thing! will now be led by a new management team headed up by Adam Powell, co-founder of Policy Expert, as CEO. Powell will also continue in the role of chief operating officer of Policy Expert.

Policy Expert, which is a digital home insurer launched in 2011, stated that the acquisition will support its plans to expand into the motor insurance market.

In February 2019, Sure Thing! launched private car managing general agent Stabilis.

Former Kwik Fit boss Devine set up Scotland-based Sure Thing! in 2014 with the aim of catering to customers with a higher than average premium.

Technology

Powell commented: “Since our launch of Policy Expert in 2011, we have become the most successful market entrant in home insurance in the last 10 years, by harnessing proprietary technology and data analytics to challenge the insurance status quo.

“We have developed a highly agile and scalable platform, which has delivered eight years of annual growth and will support our long-term ambitions to serve customers across multiple product lines.”

He continued: “The acquisition of Sure Thing! is an exciting opportunity to enhance and accelerate our proposition, in order to deliver best-in-class technology, products, service and claims across both home and motor.

“Both businesses are tailored for today’s aggregated market, and we are excited to work together with the Sure Thing! team to build on our combined track record of industry recognition and customer advocacy.”

