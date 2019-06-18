Roundtable: Fair sharing

This article was funded by a third party, but the funder had no editorial control.

Short-term letting using platforms such as Airbnb is on the rise. How is the insurance sector responding?

Attendees Maureen Alcock

Axa Insurance, technical underwriting development manager

Louise Birritteri

CEO and founder of Pikl

Mark Cliff

Non-executive director, Be Wiser

Marc Cocoran

Senior product and insurer relationship manager, Gallagher, Insure4Retirement

Nick Giddings

Chief marketing officer at Open GI

Lee Griffin

Chief revenue officer and co-founder, Go Compare

Mark Roddis

Underwriting manager, Hiscox

Steve Waller

Standards manager, Polaris

To kick things off, Louise, can you explain Pikl’s focus within the sharing economy?

▶ Louise: We started in 2016 so that we could focus on helping people predominantly in the property sharing market, but we are looking to broaden that. We focus on people who are using Airbnb and similar platforms to rent their homes short term. This is a new market that’s been rapidly growing since about 2011.

In 2015, in the UK, there was the Deregulation Act that happened, which allowed people to more freely share their homes. Since then, we’ve seen a massive increase in this type of activity.

How big is the market?

▶ Louise: We’ve recently launched an industry report. What that shows is there are probably around about a million people in the UK doing short letting, whether that’s through a platform like Airbnb, through serviced accommodation, or through private arrangements.

And that poses some interesting challenges for us as an insurance industry.

How often are customers asking for this type of cover?

▶ Marc: We do predominantly over-50s and what we’re finding is quite a lot of people are coming to us now. But, just up until maybe six months ago, we had no solution at all.

▶ Louise: If you go back, even just three years ago, there was probably such a small amount of people doing this sort of thing it didn’t really make much difference. I expect a lot of the insurers took a call on it and decided it was probably quite limited risk.

There are probably around about a million people in the UK doing short letting… that poses some interesting challenges for us as an insurance industry Louise Birritteri

Louise Birritteri and Mark Cliff

Do insurers and brokers really understand the sharing economy?

▶ Mark C: The insurance industry hasn’t quite wrapped its head around the whole gig and sharing economy yet.

▶ Maureen: I would agree. We don’t ask the questions and I think that’s the main thing.

▶ Marc: There is confusion. When we pitched the idea to a panel, a lot of insurers assumed they covered it already. It was difficult because it’s not specifically excluded. But it’s not written in either. So, there is no cover. But there is just an assumption that it’s covered, because it isn’t spelled out that it’s excluded.

▶ Mark R: Within Hiscox, there’s very much a clear idea for that holiday home market, that second property market and that part of it is easily done. The questions are asked when it comes to the primary property.

Marc Cocoran

▶ Louise: Brokers need to be careful. When they have done a referral to the insurer and the insurer allows it, what they mean is they’re going to allow the original policy not to be voided and in many circumstances, they’re not actually covering things like malicious damage, theft, public liability.

There will be key things that have been excluded. Brokers do need to be very sure that they’re not accidentally providing mis-advice to customers.

Do insurers have their own question sets ready or is it case-by-case?

▶ Maureen: It’s a case-by-case basis really. There are so many different variations. Is it the whole property? Is it a room? Is it a garage that’s been converted? And it’s the frequency as well. How often is this happening? Sometimes it’s two or three times a year, sometimes it’s every weekend. So, yes, it is very much case-by-case.

Nick Giddings

Have there been many claims yet?

▶ Maureen: No, that’s probably one of the reasons why we haven’t looked at it in any great detail. It doesn’t, really, cause us a major issue at claims.

▶ Steve: Presumably, it’s possible you’ve had claims without even knowing that would fall into the ‘sharing economy’ category?

▶ Maureen: I suspect so.

Do customers realise they should tell their insurer or broker if they are on holiday and renting their home out while they’re away?

▶ Mark C: The worrying thing is, and I’ve come it across quite a lot, people don’t feel they need to tell their insurers that they’re doing that. That’s the scary piece.

▶ Nick: This whole debate is about duty of disclosure and who’s telling the consumer that this is something that’s important.

▶ Mark C: I’ve done it – you have a family in to look after the house when you go on holiday and you’re thinking that’s great. Then you get told it makes the cover invalid. The idea of having someone in there 24/7, surely, must be better than it being unoccupied while you’re on holiday? The industry hasn’t quite got its head around that yet.

These issues need to be raised and flagged across the market. Unless we deal with these, we’re going to have a whole set of new bad stories about reputation.

If I’m going to sign up as a host should they [platforms like Airbnb] not mandate that they can see that I have got the right insurance? Nick Giddings

Maureen Alcock

Lee, are you seeing an increase in the number of searches for on-demand insurance on GoCompare?

▶ Lee: Not particularly. But I don’t know whether that’s just that the consumer just assumes they’re part of the natural product? We’ve seen some short-term policies been searched for. But I wouldn’t say necessarily for home insurance.

Do platforms like Airbnb help customers understand they need cover?

▶ Nick: If I’m going to sign up as a host, should the platform not mandate that they can see that I have got the right insurance? Or do they do that as the first question?

▶ Louise: Airbnb do have an area where they talk about an insurance. But obviously, sometimes people just don’t read that or they don’t follow through. Airbnb were one of the first to put a guarantee policy in place.

Steve Waller and Mark Roddis

The guarantee is the property part of that and is not an insurance policy. They have got an insurance policy for the liability bit but do come under quite a lot of criticism for the failings of those policies.

▶ Steve: It adds to the confusion from the customer’s point of view.

What are the key gaps that the industry are struggling with?

▶ Mark R: The cause in the key gap is not informing insurers, but that’s probably as much as the insurers not asking the question or the comparison websites not asking the question or people not looking for the right insurance.

How easy would it be for the question set to be amended to include short-term lets on primary homes?

▶ Lee: If it was added to an insurance question set, we’d add it, naturally, because we’d need to fulfil.

Lee Griffin

▶ Steve: It’s more than just one question for a start, because there are nuances within Airbnb in the first place. So, is it a whole home rental? Is it just a room? Or a number of rooms in the property and the owner is still living there at the same time? All these will change the risk.

The way that we work in Polaris, when we are looking at standardising question sets and responses, is to accumulate the information from the stakeholders and come up with questions that suit that. So far, it’s not something we’ve had demand for. But it’s something that we could certainly look in to.

The challenge to comparison sites, as I’m sure Lee will attest, is that they then need to get that in place with all of the panel members they work with to be able to actually provide policies that are suitable.

▶ Lee: We can ask whatever questions anyone wants to ask but we’ll find with a lot of this is they [insurers] probably want to take it offline to get more information.

I don’t think you can go down to five or six extra questions. It will either be one, which will decide to take it online or offline.

Brokers need to highlight in documents they send to customers the need to inform them and insurers if the policyholder is taking part in the sharing economy Mark Cliff

What about software houses?

▶ Nick: It’s more about niche versus the mainstream. If we’re providing a solution for a niche broker, then, obviously, they’re designing their own product as Pikl have. We can ask those questions in a very specific way that meet those demands.

But if we’re trying to get this into the mainstream, that means all of the insurers changing. Whatever the insurers ask us to do on their behalf, we can change.

Is the regulator looking at the sharing economy?

▶ Lee: The clarity piece is something which the Financial Conduct Authority is looking at but in another market – pet insurance. We’ve been spending a lot of time on it. It’s around the assumption that people understand cover and being more explicit with the questions.

What do you think brokers can do for their customers?

▶ Mark C: Brokers need to highlight in documents they send to customers the need to inform them and insurers if the policyholder is taking part in the sharing economy.

What should the market take away from this discussion?

▶ Louise: This is a growing problem that insurers do need to be aware of and if they haven’t updated their policy wordings then it’s something that they ought to be giving some consideration to. The brokers need to be very careful that they are asking their customers the right questions and working with their insurers and distribution partners, like comparison sites, to try and get this issue raised.