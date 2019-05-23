Ardonagh closes 24 Swinton branches

The company's Q1 results revealed that £6m had been spent by Ardonagh on the closures.

Ardonagh Group is set to close 24 Swinton branches according to its results for Q1 2019.

An investor presentation revealed that £6m has been spent on Swinton to close 24 of the remaining branches and accelerate integration - the changes left Swinton with just 20 branches open as of the end of March this year.

The document also showed that 30% of a planned £35m FY19 transformation investment had been completed, and £5.0m cost savings delivered.

Plan

A spokesperson commented: ““These changes are part of our long-term plan to transform Swinton into the UK’s number one digital insurance broker.

“Only 2% of Swinton’s business comes through our branch network, and it is right that our efforts should be focused on improving our online products for the vast majority of Swinton customers who prefer to buy online and talk to someone online or over the phone if they have any questions.”

Before it was acquired by Ardonagh for £165m last year, Swinton had already begun a digital transformation journey and set out a raft branch closures.

Ardonagh stated that the Swinton would now focus on “optimising existing hires” instead of spending on transformational hires.

The presentation noted with regard to Swinton: “Strong progress with cost reduction programme to “right-size” business, with stable Adj. Ebitda despite income decline. Improved branch closure process reducing rate of policy decline and improving retention.”

Reductions

It detailed that the Swinton cost reduction programme has already delivered 21% reduction in cost per policy vs. prior year, something primarily driven by a “reduction in average number of branches by 58 vs. prior year (24 branches closed during the quarter), organisational re-design, marketing and property cost reduction and “quick win” integration synergies”.

Ardonagh also said that an improved branch closure process, known as ‘safe passage’, for customers impacted by the closures has delivered a significant reduction in customer complaints and improved customer retention on renewals.

Ardonagh’s Q1 results showed decreasing losses for the business with Swinton numbers contributing to organic growth in the overall group.

