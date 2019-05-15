Biba names new chairman

Former Insurance Minister Jonathan Evans to succeed outgoing chair Lord Hunt of Wirral.

The British Insurance Brokers’ Association (Biba) has named former Insurance Minister and current board member Jonathan Evans as its new chair.

The announcement was made on stage at the 2019 Biba conference in Manchester by outgoing chairman Lord Hunt of Wirral whose tenure ends in December 2019.

Lord Hunt explained that following consultation with members Biba had decided to go with an independent chair with links to both politics and the insurance sector.

Evans, who will take up the position in January 2020, is a former Insurance Minister and also previously chaired the All-Party Parliamentary Group on Insurance.

He served two decades as a Conservative MP and MEP and also has a background as a solicitor specialising in insurance law.

Experience

Steve White, Biba chief executive officer, commented: “We are delighted that Jonathan has agreed to take the position of chair.

“He has already served on our board for one year as a non-executive director and his experience, credentials and insights will certainly help Biba to continue to lead the way.”

White continued: “He takes up the reins from David (Hunt) who I am sorry to see stand down. He has helped steer Biba very successfully over the last six years through some times of enormous change.”

Evans added: “I am delighted to accept the role of chair, having admired the work Biba does for many years.

“As I’ve worked closely with the team for a year now, I’m really looking forward to helping Biba continue its successful trajectory.”

