PIB seeking to raise £100m - £200m to fund growth

Firm looking for further investment but has no plans to stop working with Carlyle Group.

PIB has confirmed that it has engaged Deloitte as it seeks to expand further into Europe.

The consolidator began working with Deloitte two months ago in order to raise the funds required to pursue its European aims.

CEO Brendan McManus told to Insurance Age that the business is seeking a figure between £100m and £200m.

This fund-raising effort was reported by Insurance Insider late last week.

McManus also detailed that PIB’s search for further lenders was “going well”.

Carlyle

PIB already has £90m of investment from private equity firm, Carlyle, and McManus stated that there are no plans to discontinue this relationship which began in 2015.

News of the fresh investment aims followed the broker’s acquisition of Optis Insurance for an undisclosed sum, the first non-UK deal the firm had been involved in.

At the time PIB said that the Optis deal was part of the firm’s strategy to deal with Brexit. McManus was not concerned about the current uncertain Brexit process and said having a foothold in the EU would act as a way to access to European markets.

Throughout last year PIB continued is acquisition strategy with recent broker and MGA purchases including Albany Insurance Services and Wheatley Wright Insurance Group..

Analysis of the group’s 2017 company results showed that the business spent £75m buying a number of brokers and MGAs.

The business also has an underwriting offering. In January this year it merged all of its underwriting businesses bringing together aQmen Underwriting Services, TFP Schemes and Thistle Underwriting Services under a shared Toba.

For all the latest industry news direct to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.