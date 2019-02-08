Opinion: Steve White on Biba's 2019 manifesto

With the launch of Biba’s 2019 manifesto, CEO Steve White outlines the challenges facing insurance

Not at any time since I took the helm at Biba has our sector faced the prospect of such immense change.

US president John F Kennedy once said: “Change is the law of life. And those who look only to the past or present are certain to miss the future.” This suggests to me that Biba’s 2019 manifesto theme of Risks and Opportunities is spot on.

Alongside Brexit our sector is facing an exponential development in InsurTech, ever changing risks in terms of flood and terrorism, and changing social and economic demands.

Change brings risks and opportunities too. What matters is how our sector addresses and seizes these.

Both external and internal (sector) forces will drive change that will impact on brokers and these are reflected more or less equally in the 2019 manifesto. It brings together issues raised by our members up and down the country and of all shapes and sizes.

I don’t believe that anyone in Britain or indeed in Europe can have failed to have an appreciation of the changes likely to be wrought from Brexit and the same is true for brokers who, for more than 30 months have had to contend with uncertainties around passporting, access to a single market, regulatory issues and potential issues for employees of European nationality.

Our 2019 manifesto concentrates on a few key Brexit issues, including the need for a trading agreement, regulatory equivalence, the Irish border situation and the possibility of the need for green cards to be issued to the millions of UK drivers that travel to Europe.

These are no small matters and we will be reminding the government about the difficulties that might arise at every possible opportunity.

Home front

On domestic matters we have a real focus on risks and opportunities for UK businesses. We know that brokers can make a difference to the resilience of UK companies.

We have taken up matters that with the combined efforts of the whole sector can help businesses achieve even better insurance protection. Some aspects of this appear to those in the industry to be very simple but still issues arrive that can leave businesses underinsured. That is why we are asking for the market to examine sub limits within business policies to reflect increased awards being made to claimants and increasing costs of claims preparation.

It would also be great to see more concentration on underwriting terms at inception not at the time of claim to provide clients with greater certainty. We know also that some businesses find themselves with gaps in cover, which is why we are working on guides to terrorism and cyber insurance to encourage uptake of these classes.

Working with insurers is a key part of a broker’s role and members asked us to work with insurers to agree good practice around long term agreements and guidance on the disclosure requirements of ‘no quotes’ compared to ‘declinatures’.

We also want to engage with insurers on the timely provision of claims experience and on expanding access to capacity for small and start-up brokers.

Start-ups bring me to some of the positive opportunities that brokers can grasp in the near future. Our Innovation Working Group will be spearheading initiatives that will help brokers take advantage of growth in InsurTech through an upskilling programme as well as the ability to find the right InsurTech provider through a ‘dating’ facility. A Biba Hackathon at conference 2019 will once again bring innovation to the forefront and we encourage members to get involved.

As ever there are a number of omnipresent issues in the manifesto including regulation and IPT. The lack of diversity has been an accusation levelled at much of the industry – but this is changing and we want to help brokers embrace diversity.

Looking to the future I was delighted that one of our young broker ambassadors spoke at the manifesto launch. She spoke eloquently on making insurance broking a career of choice – and with the positivity that she projected I’ve no doubt that the future of our great profession is in safe hands.

Steve White, CEO of the British Insurance Brokers’ Association