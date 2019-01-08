Talbot Jones Risk Solutions achieves chartered status

Broker says chartered status reflects its commitment to professional development.

Felling-based commercial insurance broker Talbot Jones Risk Solutions has been awarded corporate chartered status by the Chartered Insurance Institute (CII).

The family-run firm, which specialises in insurance for charities, social enterprises and professions, noted that it is the third brokerage in the North East to become chartered.

The broker detailed that this reflected its “sustained commitment to continued professional development, high ethical standards and excellent customer focus”.

Achievement

Richard Talbot-Jones, managing director, commented: “We are absolutely delighted to gain this recognition and to be part of raising the profile of high standards in the profession within the region.”

Business development director Clare Talbot-Jones added: “It’s such a great achievement for our town, Gateshead, which is now home to two of the region’s three chartered insurance brokers.

“The North East is a fantastic place to start up and develop an exciting business.”

Talbot Jones Risk Solutions was established three years ago and now has a team of four.

