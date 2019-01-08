Cobra snaps up 26% rise in profit for 2018

Holding company reports small uptick in revenue.

Alto Insurance Group, the holding company for Cobra’s network, London Markets, underwriting and insurance brokers businesses, has delivered a 7.1% increase in Ebitda to £1.56m for 2018.

The firm reported that positive movement was also seen in operating profit – which increased by 32% to £780,234 – and profit after tax which rose 26% to £433,027.

A filing at Companies House revealed that revenue was basically flat at £14.4m (2017: £14.3m).

However this reversed a fall of 4% in 2017 at which time the company noted it had withdrawn from “unprofitable lines of business”.

Debt

The latest figures showed that bank debt had been reduced by over a half a million pounds to £4.23m.

The average headcount for the period dropped from 125 to 119.

Writing in the chief executive’s review, Steve Burrows reported that the group had continued to improve margins year on year after the previous restructuring of the group and had introduced more efficiencies.

“We believe this will continue for the forthcoming year, as all of these changes increase our potential, to not only improve profitability, but also allow us to continue reducing debt within the group.”

He committed that Cobra Network would deliver new membership options and enhanced facilities for existing members over the year.

Similarly, he stated that the London Markets arm would expand its range of facilities and grow in “a very competitive market”.

Margins

Meanwhile the underwriting offering was, in Burrows’ view, well placed to increase revenue and profits with more bespoke products.

Burrows also noted that Cobra Insurance Brokers, having completed the integration of retail buys, was on track to improve margins and was targeting new clients in small and mid-market sectors.

He concluded: “We strongly believe that focusing on high quality service for both clients and insurers, will continue to allow us to grow significantly in the years to come.”

