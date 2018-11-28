Stackhouse Poland buys Symmetry Private Insurance

High net worth specialist is the broker's fourth deal of 2018.

Stackhouse Poland has bought high net worth specialist broker Symmetry Private Insurance for an undisclosed sum.

This is the broker’s fourth deal in 2018 and follows the purchases of Caprica Healthcare in January, Honour Point in April and Title & Covenant in October.

Group chief executive officer Tim Johnson told Insurance Age in June that Stackhouse Poland had more deals in the pipeline.

Surrey-based Symmetry was established in 2010 and according to its latest set of full accounts, published on Companies House, has three employees.

Chubb previously owned a minority stake in the broker, but sold its shares in January this year.

Successor

Chris Tully, managing director and founder of Symmetry, stated that he had been “thinking about the next chapter for a while”.

He said: “It was important that we found a successor firm that enables us to broaden our proposition for the benefit of our clients.

“Our tie up with Stackhouse Poland who is already the pre-eminent broker in this sector will help us to achieve this objective.

“Also Stackhouse Poland has a fantastic reputation for high service standards so it is a perfect fit for the business moving forward.”

Strategy

Stackhouse Poland’s chairman Jeremy Cary commented: “Our strategy continues to be focused on strong organic growth in our chosen sectors and additionally via acquisition of like-minded companies.

“The private client sector has always been at the heart of our business and Symmetry adds a further layer of capability within our specialist Private Client team. We are delighted to welcome Chris and his team into the fold.”

