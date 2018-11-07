JLT shareholders say ‘yes’ to Marsh & McLennan deal

The $5.6bn takeover was unveiled in September.

The shareholders of broker JLT have approved the deal for Marsh & McLennan Companies (MMC) to buy the business in a deal worth $5.6bn (£4.3bn) in cash.

Marsh revealed in a statement that 99.9% of JLT shareholders had approved the takeover move which was revealed in September.

“Today’s vote is an important milestone,” said Dan Glaser, president and CEO of MMC. “The process of planning the future of Marsh & McLennan and JLT together now begins in earnest. The colleagues I’ve met at town halls are enthusiastic about bringing the best of both organisations together for the benefit of our clients.

Expertise

He continued: “Upon closing, the combined firm will have the deepest pool of talent in the industry; the broadest industry expertise; and the greatest capability to invest in data, analytics and digital solutions.

“We will meet our clients’ greatest challenges with innovation and thought leadership.”

The agreement is still subject to antitrust, regulatory and UK High Court approval.

It is believed that the deal will complete in Spring 2019.

There has been a mixed response from brokers about the acquisition with some “saddened”. However, many expected there would be opportunities, especially around talent acquisition, arising from the merger.

