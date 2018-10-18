Gallagher buys Portmore Insurance Brokers

Deal is the broker's second since UK Retail CEO Michael Rea promised a return to buying earlier this year.

Gallagher has bought Portmore Insurance Brokers for an undisclosed sum.

The deal includes Portmore Insurance Brokers and Portmore Insurance Brokers (Wiltshire).

Southampton-based Portmore was established in 2006 and is a mid-market focused commercial broker covering a number of industry sectors, including both private and public sector businesses.

The business is led by founders and joint managing directors Graham Jacobs and Paul Chapman and has around 40 staff.

It will now become part of Gallagher’s Retail branch network, which has over 50 locations across the UK.

Fit

Gallagher bought Risk Services in May this year, it’s first purchase since it completed the integration process of Oval, Giles and Oamps.

UK Retail chief executive officer Michael Rea had previously told Insurance Age that the broking firm was ready to return to buying.

Commenting on the new deal, Rea said Portmore was an “excellent fit” for Gallagher’s strategy in the UK.

He continued: “They are exactly the right type of well-run, commercially led, growing regional broker we’re looking for to further strengthen and complement our existing UK branch network.

“Together with our existing operations in Southampton and Chichester, Portmore will help Gallagher become the pre-eminent commercial broker on the South Coast.”

Expansion

Jacobs added: “Becoming part of a locally-focused but globally-backed insurance broker and risk management services firm enables us to take our business to the next level of expansion, as we look to develop and deliver ever more specialised and bespoke solutions for our clients.

“As a partner, Gallagher offers a great blend of complementary expertise, scale and geographic spread, while at the same time sharing our client-focused values of service excellence, professional integrity and teamwork. We’re excited for what the future holds.”

