Robertson Low teams up with Open GI

The Lloyd’s broker, which also operates in Ireland, is looking to increase its presence for retail and wholesale markets.

Robertson Low, a Lloyd’s broker which operates in London and Dublin, has partnered with software house Open GI in order to grow its presence in the wholesale and retail markets.

Previously the business used its own bespoke technology system.

According to a joint statement with the software house, the broker is looking to develop its general insurance offering with a focus on schemes and commercial lines.

Strategy

Andy Low, Robertson Low’s managing director explained: “Robertson Low is keen to establish a larger footprint in the general insurance market.

“With this objective in mind, technology was central to this growth and our business requires a functionality-rich technology solution to help underpin this strategic growth.

“We have been working with Open GI over the last year to develop a solution that is right for our business. I am really pleased with the end result and have confidence that the technology now in place will help us boost our presence in the niche schemes and commercial lines arenas.”

Open GI’s chief sales officer, David Kelly added: “We have worked together, collaboratively to ensure Robertson Low are equipped with the right digital solutions to help their business thrive.”

