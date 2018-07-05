PIB buying spree continues

The consolidator buys Wheatley Wright Insurance Group two days after announcing Albany Childcare buy.

Liability broker Wheatley Wright Insurance Services (WW Group) has been bought by PIB Group for an undisclosed sum.

The deal also includes WW Group’s underwriting arm, Online Risk Solutions.

It follows PIB’s buy of Albany Childcare which was announced just two days ago (3 July).

Trades

WW Group is based in Leicester and, in addition to its liability focus, also covers associated risks.

According to PIB it offers products tailor-made for specific trades and activities and primarily works with construction, engineering and manufacturing trades.

Brendan McManus, CEO of PIB, commented: “Wheatley Wright is a fantastic business that has shown robust and consistent growth as well as solid client retention over the years, which is testament to the hard work of its team.

“I’m thrilled that Wheatley Wright has joined the Group and as with all our acquisitions, we are committed to supporting and investing in their long-term growth.”

IMAS advised on the deal which is PIB’s 18th since 2016.

Deals

The consolidator has bought i2 Healthcare, Lincsafe Health & Safety, Wilby and Lorica Insurance Brokers this year alone.

In addition to its recent purchases PIB has also recently seen some management changes. COO Tim Philip recently left the business after three years with the firm.

It is understood that a replacement is set to be announced imminently.

