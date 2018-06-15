Insurance Age

Quizzical questions: 15 June 2018

quiz-question-marks-bubbles
  • LinkedIn  
  • Save this article
  • Print this page  
0 Comments

Test your knowledge of the week's news with our topical quiz.

The quiz is now live.

Why not test yourself against your colleagues to see who has been paying the most attention?

Pleased with your results? Tweet us your score using #IAQuiz

Quiz away.

 

Need a hint? Try our clues:

He joins as executive chairman of specialty & international and MGA at the firm.

The broker has most recently bought Birmingham-based i2 Healthcare.

Biba has committed to keep monitoring that funds are spent as promised.

The money will be used to develop the broker’s technology and software platforms.

The MGA’s product is available online.

  • LinkedIn  
  • Save this article
  • Print this page  
blog comments powered by Disqus

More on Broker

POLL: COMMISSION DISCLOSURE

Most read

  1. Lloyd’s predicts France will win the World Cup
  2. Covéa consults on job cuts
  3. InsurTech Futures: Zurich working with Apple on new broker app
  4. InsurTech Futures: Lloyd's launches innovation sandbox
  5. Das v Asplin: Defence states its case in ongoing trial
  6. More deals on the horizon for Stackhouse Poland
  7. PIB buys i2 Healthcare

You need to sign in to use this feature. If you don’t have an Insurance Age account, please register now.

Sign in
You are currently on corporate access.

To use this feature you will need an individual account. If you have one already please sign in.

Sign in.

Alternatively you can request an indvidual account here: