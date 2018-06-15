Quizzical questions: 15 June 2018
Test your knowledge of the week's news with our topical quiz.
The quiz is now live.
Why not test yourself against your colleagues to see who has been paying the most attention?
Quiz away.
Need a hint? Try our clues:
He joins as executive chairman of specialty & international and MGA at the firm.
The broker has most recently bought Birmingham-based i2 Healthcare.
Biba has committed to keep monitoring that funds are spent as promised.
The money will be used to develop the broker’s technology and software platforms.
The MGA’s product is available online.
