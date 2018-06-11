Tokio Marine HCC buys Qdos Contractor

All other divisions of Qdos Group remain as independent company.

Tokio Marine HCC has signed up to buy Qdos Contractor, part of The Qdos Group, for an undisclosed amount.

Qdos Contractor is the only business included in the deal out of the eight companies that make up The Qdos Group.

The remaining businesses will continue to operate independently through the current owners.

The takeover, which is subject to approval in the UK and in Japan, is expected to complete by the fourth quarter of 2018.

According to the insurer, Qdos Contractor is a provider of insurance products and services to the UK independent contractor and freelancer market via an online digital delivery platform.

Confidence

Stephen Greenwell, founder and chairman of The Qdos Group said: “This acquisition shows that Tokio Marine HCC has great confidence in the sustainable growth potential of this specialist sector of the UK insurance market.

“Placing the business into the hands of this global brand gives our staff an excellent future and a rapidly growing client base.

“We have worked with Tokio Marine HCC for over ten years now, and they share our values, know our staff and importantly, understand the needs of our clients.”

Opportunities

Barry J. Cook, chief executive officer of Tokio Marine HCC International commented: “This acquisition is a great addition to our very successful UK based professional risks division.

“We look forward to the growth opportunities provided by this well-established brand and innovative platform.”

