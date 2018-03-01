Hastings reveals growth in 2017

Firm posts rising GWP and profits as Toby van der Meer takes over as CEO.

Hastings Group has achieved a 21% growth in gross written premium (GWP) to £930.8m for the year ended 31 December 2017 (2016: £769.0m).

According to the firm its operating profit rose by 39% to £184.1m in 2017 (2016: £132.1m).

Hastings revealed a £20m hit from the discount rate change in its 2016 accounts, but its operating profit had not been further impacted by Ogden in 2017.

The business also posted an improved combined operating ratio of 87.0% (2016: 91.3%).

In addition, Hastings’ net revenue was also up by 21% to £715.6m in 2017, compared to the £590.3m it achieved in 2016 and its net income for 2017 was £144.6m (2016: £96.9m).

GWP

The firm’s breakdown of its GWP showed that private car business was £888.1m in 2017 (2016: £733.9m), while its home GWP was up from £4.4m in 2016 to £5.8m in 2017.

It further recorded GWP of £20.9m in its van business for 2017 (2016: £17.9m) as well as £16.0m in its bike division (2016: £12.8m).

The business grew the number of live customer policies to 2.64m, which it said was a 13% year on year increase.

In September last year, the AA confirmed it had been in preliminary talks with Hastings about a possible combination of the firms’ insurance businesses.

However a statement from Hastings revealed that talks had ceased.

Management

Meanwhile, in January this year Hastings noted that its then group CEO Gary Hoffman would move to become non-executive chairman.

Toby van der Meer, previously managing director of its UK trading subsidiary Hastings Insurance Services, was stepping up to the CEO role on 1 March 2018.

Hoffman commented: “I have thoroughly enjoyed my time at Hastings and I’m immensely proud of what we have achieved over the last five years, including more than doubling the number of customers and colleagues.

“I look forward to remaining part of the Hastings family and continuing to work with Toby van der Meer, our new CEO.”

He added: “As managing director for retail, Toby has been instrumental in rapidly growing our digital proposition over the last seven years.

“A proven leader, he has exactly the right skills and experience to guide Hastings on its ongoing profitable growth trajectory.”

Momentum

Commenting on the results, Van der Meer said: “We have great momentum and our 2017 record profits are testament to our agile, data driven business model and the passion and commitment of our 3,100 colleagues.

“Over the last few years we have grown from a small private company to a plc with over 2.6 million customer policies.”

He continued: “With over 31 million cars and 20 million homes in the UK, and increased consumer switching through digital channels, we have plenty of opportunity for further growth.

“Looking ahead I want to ensure Hastings remains a leader in using digital and technology to make insurance straightforward for customers.”

