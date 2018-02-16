Podcast: The top five stories of the week

Ida Axling and Siân Barton assess the events from the week commencing 12 February 2018.

In the latest episode of our podcast series Insurance Age’s deputy editor and senior reporter dive in to take a deeper look at the issues behind the headlines of the most clicked on stories by brokers this week.

Use the link to hear their views and analysis.

You can also download the podcast to listen later or subscribe in iTunes.

Top five stories - week commencing 12 February 2018:

1) Lloyd's and Kanye West settle £7.4m suit - reports

2) European Council approves IDD delays

3) Blog: Start-ups headed by ex-AIG and Axa directors prove InsurTech appeal is far from waning

4) BBC’s terrorism insurance spend nudges up in 2017

5) Tempcover to offer short term home cover

