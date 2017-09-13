A look at Insurance Hound's most read by brokers

The top five most read whitepapers by brokers on sister site Insurance Hound in June and July.

Brokers have been downloading whitepapers in June and July on a range of topics from Insurance Age’s sister site Insurance Hound.

High on the most viewed list (see below) was a report by Davies Group that highlighted that some 60% of brokers are taking more responsibility of their internal claims function.

The survey, Brokers and claims: the times they are a changin’, examined a range of issues including the pros and cons of brokers having more control over claims.

The study asked 100 broking firms who made the decisions regarding claims within their firm.

It found that, of the brokers polled, 33% said it was their board who made the decision about claims, while almost 9% revealed that they used an outsourced third party.

Job for the insurer?

The report revealed a developing trend that “more and more” brokers were disagreeing with the sentiment that the claims handling process was just a job for the insurer and are instead taking a more proactive role in the claims process.

The study stated that larger and mid-size brokers are now more likely to have a retained claims provider available to process and add value on claims and this can make a major difference to the service offering.

But it said that the downside of spending more time on claims is the cost of having an in-house resource and it means people are not focusing directly on generating revenue.

Control

Darren Coombes, chief commercial officer for the Davies Group, commented: “It’s important that brokers have some control.

“While third party claims providers are required to remain impartial, if they are appointed by a broker, then they will ensure the broker and potential sub-broker are kept in the loop – this does not always happen with insurer appointments.

“If the broker has more control with the claims service they can leverage delivery and ensure greater customer satisfaction and retention.

“A broker can also see at first hand the third party provider’s capabilities, specialisations, people and systems. It ensures that the service will meet required standards.”

Read more from the report which also tackled how brokers view their fraud controls in light of taking on the extra responsibility of their internal claims function.

Top five

And check out the top five in full:

1) Why you need to be considering excess layers for customers, by Zurich

2) Brokers and claims: The times they are a changin’, by Davies Group

3) Four simple steps to choosing public liability limits, by Zurich

4) Background to the Insurance Distribution Directive, by Arag

5) CII policy briefing: Insurance Distribution Directive, by the Chartered Insurance Institute

