Insurance Covid-Cast: Insurtech 100 special – 'AI/Data Analytics' with Concirrus’ Andrew Yeoman and Cytora’s Richard Hartley
In the 21st episode of Post and Insurance Age’s video series we gathered together a duo of start-ups featured in the Insurtech 100, both of whom are focused on using AI/data to make insurance companies more efficient.
Joining Infopro Digital’s insurance content director editor Jonathan Swift to discuss funding; the power of machine learning and analytics; reducing expense ratios to free up investment capital; empowering underwriters; the fact the ‘digital debate’ is now over post Covid-19; and future plans, are:
Concirrus CEO Andrew Yeoman
Cytora CEO Richard Hartley
To see the Insurance Post/Sonr Insurtech 100 ranking cick here
