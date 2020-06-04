Insurance Age

Insurance Covid-Cast: Insurtech 100 special – 'AI/Data Analytics' with Concirrus’ Andrew Yeoman and Cytora’s Richard Hartley

In the 21st episode of Post and Insurance Age’s video series we gathered together a duo of start-ups featured in the Insurtech 100, both of whom are focused on using AI/data to make insurance companies more efficient.

Joining Infopro Digital’s insurance content director editor Jonathan Swift to discuss funding; the power of machine learning and analytics; reducing expense ratios to free up investment capital; empowering underwriters; the fact the ‘digital debate’ is now over post Covid-19; and future plans, are:

 

Concirrus CEO Andrew Yeoman

Cytora CEO Richard Hartley

 

To see the Insurance Post/Sonr Insurtech 100 ranking cick here

