Acturis continues international expansion with French buy

Software house's deal to buy Add Value Assurances follows purchases in Canada, Germany and Denmark.

Acturis Group has bought Add Value Assurances, a French commercial eTrade platform, for an undisclosed sum.

The software house stated that the deal gives it a “significant presence” in France.

Add Value was founded in 2013 and provides eTrading capability to over 3,000 brokers in France as well as to multiple insurers and affinity brands.

The business is led by founder and president, Benoit Salembier, who will remain with the company along with the rest of the team.

Deals

Acturis recently bought Zycomp Systems in Canada and has started deploying its platform in the Canadian market.

This followed the software house’s acquisitions in Germany, where it bought Lutronik Software in June 2017, Assfinet in May 2015 and motor insurance software provider Nafi in September 2014.

Acturis also owns Nordic Insurance Software in Denmark. In November 2017, it bought ICE InsureTech, which is based in Surrey.

Partnership

Theo Duchen, co-CEO of Acturis, commented: “This partnership with a very well-known and respected player in the French market is an exciting growth opportunity for the Group, continuing our track record of international acquisitions and partnerships with innovative market leaders in new territories.

“Benoit and his team have driven change in the French market through innovation, a strategy that is well aligned to the Acturis Group and something we will work with Add Value to accelerate over the next few years, bringing benefits to both brokers and insurers who wish to embrace a more digital future.”

Salembier added: “We are extremely pleased to join the Acturis Group and see tremendous value in working with Acturis and utilising their market leading technology to drive further growth and continued innovation in the French market.”

