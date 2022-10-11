News analysis: Would a merged FCA/PRA make brokers’ lives any easier?
Team Truss have financial regulation in their sights… but just how far could they go? It’s mooted there are plans to create a single super regulator by merging the Financial Conduct Authority, the Prudential Regulatory Authority and the Payment Systems Regulator. Rachel Gordon investigates whether the market needs such a behemoth; or should the focus be on repairing the existing model?
The recent radical tax cutting budget has shown this is a government prepared to make bold and potentially unpopular choices to try and achieve its growth targets.
They have uncapped bankers’ bonuses, lifted the fracking ban and there could be a potential demolition of employment rights if EU laws are scrapped. But, would changing the UK’s model of financial services regulation contribute to growth or would it merely lessen standards and raise risk?
Prime Minister Liz Truss revealed during her
Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.
To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact [email protected].
You are currently unable to print this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more.
You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more.
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]
Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now
Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.
New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options
If you already have an account, please sign in here.
More on Regulation
Most read
- Zurich retail head Dave Martin quits
- Lloyd’s cyber probe ‘advanced’ but online systems remain in shutdown
- Ecclesiastical survey finds stress is still major issue for brokers
- News analysis: Agriculture – how can brokers help the sector face up to risks, old and new?
- Opinion: The world of work has changed – can you?
- Beazley teams up with fintech provider to expand broker schemes
- Blog: Inflation and underinsurance – the silent claim assassins