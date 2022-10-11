News analysis: Would a merged FCA/PRA make brokers’ lives any easier?

Team Truss have financial regulation in their sights… but just how far could they go? It’s mooted there are plans to create a single super regulator by merging the Financial Conduct Authority, the Prudential Regulatory Authority and the Payment Systems Regulator. Rachel Gordon investigates whether the market needs such a behemoth; or should the focus be on repairing the existing model?

The recent radical tax cutting budget has shown this is a government prepared to make bold and potentially unpopular choices to try and achieve its growth targets.

They have uncapped bankers’ bonuses, lifted the fracking ban and there could be a potential demolition of employment rights if EU laws are scrapped. But, would changing the UK’s model of financial services regulation contribute to growth or would it merely lessen standards and raise risk?

Prime Minister Liz Truss revealed during her