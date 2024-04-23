Blog: Does size matter when it comes to complaining about the regulator?

With the Consumer Duty kicking in under a year ago, regulation continues to be at the forefront of everyone’s minds, with the cost of compliance comparably hitting smaller firms the most, argues Rosie Simms.

Through conversations with numerous brokers, it’s no surprise that among the main challenges they face, regulation has comes up time-and-time again.

On 31 July 2023, the Consumer Duty came into force for new and existing products and services that are open for sale or renewal – the latest in a long line of things to add to the regulatory checklist.

And while this has impacted firms of all shapes and sizes, the larger ones have less room to complain when it comes to keeping up with compliance