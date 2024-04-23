Blog: Does size matter when it comes to complaining about the regulator?
With the Consumer Duty kicking in under a year ago, regulation continues to be at the forefront of everyone’s minds, with the cost of compliance comparably hitting smaller firms the most, argues Rosie Simms.
Through conversations with numerous brokers, it’s no surprise that among the main challenges they face, regulation has comes up time-and-time again.
On 31 July 2023, the Consumer Duty came into force for new and existing products and services that are open for sale or renewal – the latest in a long line of things to add to the regulatory checklist.
And while this has impacted firms of all shapes and sizes, the larger ones have less room to complain when it comes to keeping up with compliance
Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.
To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk.
You are currently unable to print this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.
You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk
Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now
Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.
New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options
If you already have an account, please sign in here.
You already have an account with one of the websites below that uses this email address.
Risk.net, FX Markets.com, WatersTechnology.com, Central Banking.com, PostOnline.co.uk, InsuranceAge.co.uk, RiskTechForum.com and Chartis-Research.com.
Please use your existing password to sign in.
Register
Sign up and gain access to five complimentary news articles every month.
Already have an account? Sign in here
More on Regulation
Biba Conference 2024 countdown: Flood Re’s Kelly Ostler-Coyle
For today’s Biba Conference countdown Kelly Ostler-Coyle, head of communications at Flood Re, remembers the puppies in the wellbeing zone and teases the grand unveiling of its new interactive property flood resilience model.
Hedron CEO Haggart eyes-up offering branded products
Chris Haggart, CEO of Hedron, intends to offer branded products drawing on the strength of the partnership with Broker Insights it entered into last year.
FCA’s Brewis warns MPs premium finance action could have ‘waterbed effect’ for consumers
The Financial Conduct Authority’s insurance director Matt Brewis has raised the concern that taking action on premium finance would have little or no impact on the price of motor cover.
FCA set to raise broker levy by 9.8%
The Financial Conduct Authority is set to hit brokers with an inflation busting 9.8% hike in fees for the general insurance mediation pot in 2024/25.
17% of brokers report unprofitable quarter to FCA financial resilience survey
An average three-month net profit of £22,636.50 has ranked insurance brokers and intermediaries as the third most profitable sector in the latest Financial Resilience Survey by the Financial Conduct Authority.
FCA adds four more S166s to sector
The Financial Conduct Authority has slapped the general insurance and protection sector with another four skilled person reports as the crackdown continues.
FCA warns insurers, again, on undervaluing total loss motor claims
The Financial Conduct Authority has confirmed finding evidence that suggests motor insurers are offering customers less than the full value of written-off or stolen vehicles and, in some cases, only increasing offers when a customer complains.
Markerstudy gets CMA greenlight to complete £1.2bn Atlanta deal
The Competition & Markets Authority has cleared Markerstudy to pursue its proposed £1.2bn acquisition of Ardonagh-owned personal lines broking arm Atlanta.
Most read
- Zurich strikes five-year capacity deal with MGA Freedom Services
- Pen inks £150m social housing capacity deal with SiriusPoint
- RSA and NIG brands to become one next year but undecided on name
- Aon and NFP deal expected to close on or around 25 April
- People Moves: 15 – 19 April 2023
- Ex-RSA leader Mandy Hunt joins Clear as MGA MD