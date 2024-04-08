Insurance Age

17% of brokers report unprofitable quarter to FCA financial resilience survey

stats-319472357
  • LinkedIn  
  • Save this article
  • Print this page  

An average three-month net profit of £22,636.50 has ranked insurance brokers and intermediaries as the third most profitable sector in the latest Financial Resilience Survey by the Financial Conduct Authority.

Only buy-side and sell-side businesses outperformed the insurance market in the three months to 29 September 2023.

However, according to the watchdog, 17.29% of insurance brokers and intermediaries reported being unprofitable during the period. This was still better than the full financial services landscape, where 19.4% of respondents said they had experienced a loss-making quarter.

The regulator flagged that it was important to note the assessment only covered a short timeframe and seasonal

Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.

To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk.

You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now

Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.

New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options

Register

Sign up and gain access to five complimentary news articles every month.

Already have an account? Sign in here

This address will be used to create your account

More on Insight

You need to sign in to use this feature. If you don’t have an Insurance Age account, please register now.

Sign in
You are currently on corporate access.

To use this feature you will need an individual account. If you have one already please sign in.

Sign in.

Alternatively you can request an indvidual account here: