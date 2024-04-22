Biba Conference 2024 countdown: Flood Re’s Kelly Ostler-Coyle

    • Insurance Age staff

For today’s Biba Conference countdown Kelly Ostler-Coyle, head of communications at Flood Re, remembers the puppies in the wellbeing zone and teases the grand unveiling of its new interactive property flood resilience model.

Do you have a favourite Biba moment from previous conferences?

Dancing at the Biba Quiz, and Graham Trudgill giving the Flood Re Team the Wooden Spoon after the quiz. And of course the wellbeing zone with the cute puppies.

If you have a stand at the conference, can you give readers a preview of what they can expect from it? 

We will be displaying our new interactive property flood resilience model (on Stand E71), which we will be flooding to demonstrate the benefits of PFR that can be obtained

