FCA adds four more S166s to sector

The Financial Conduct Authority has slapped the general insurance and protection sector with another four skilled person reports as the crackdown continues.

The watchdog confirmed that it issued the S166s between October and December among 24 handed out across the financial services industry.

The move has followed on from a considerable spike in the previous quarter when the regulator dished out seven to GI & protection. Before this, as far back as the start of April 2022, it had only commissioned two (see table below).

Aim

In keeping with the regular quarterly updates the FCA did not specify how many of the S166s were served on brokers in Q3.

