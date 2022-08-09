Tribunal overturns CMA Most Favoured Nation clauses ruling and £17.9m Compare The Market fine
The CAT unanimously agreed with all the challenges to the decision outlined by Compare The Market and, as such, elected to set aside the original ruling.
The tribunal noted there were a number of grounds for overturning the 2020 decision. It found the decision to be “materially wrong” in relation to how the CMA arrived at a market definition and it also failed to establish that wMFNs [Wide Most Favoured Nation Clauses] had the anti-competitive effects articulated in its decision.
The CAT
Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.
To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact in[email protected].
You are currently unable to print this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more.
You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more.
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]
Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.
You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/
If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]
Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now
Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.
New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options
If you already have an account, please sign in here.
More on Regulation
Most read
- Gallagher denies negligence and breaches over Paradigm claim
- Ageas names Claire Green as director of distribution
- PIB 2021 deal costs total £85.5m
- GWP up but profit and COR deteriorate for Allianz Holdings
- Gallagher buys specialist crisis and risk management consultancy AnotherDay
- Chaucer’s head of insurance insists the industry must be more inclusive for women
- RSA posts UK underwriting loss