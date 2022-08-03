FCA to open Leeds hub
The body has signed a deal for premises at 6 Queen Street in the heart of its business district.
The FCA’s Digital Delivery Centre will be based in Leeds alongside other key FCA business teams.
William Hague, director of change and transformation at the FCA, is leading the establishment of the office and Phil Nixon has been appointed as head of the Digital Delivery Centre.Regions
The FCA has also previously committed to doubling the number of staff in its Edinburgh office to around 200 and
