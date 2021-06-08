In-depth - regulation: Under scrutiny

This article was paid for by a contributing third party.

James Johnston

Company boards now face increased scrutiny from customers, regulators, legislators and shareholders. With recent regulatory and legislative developments coming into force in the UK plus the wider impacts of factors such as Covid-19 and Brexit, there are a number of considerations for directors to focus on when renewing their directors’ and officers’ (D&O) liability insurance policy.

Restoring public trust

In March 2021 the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy