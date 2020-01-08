Strategy reform reveals FCA data drive

The watchdog wants to use automation to deepen understanding of markets but has been warned against developing an over-simplified view of the market.

The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) has refreshed its data strategy to respond to how firms are using data and also develop its own efficiency.

The regulator’s key aims are to:

review historical data and assess where harm has occurred to learn lessons for the future;

improve the way it uses intelligence to better understand harm, and manage it more swiftly;

improve its use of predictive analytics by spotting patterns and trends across firms, business models, and sectors, ensuring it can identify harm and intervene quickly;

strengthen its analytics capabilities, to help decision-making and set priorities; and

share data more effectively and streamline work across the FCA to make it more efficient.

The strategy, first developed in 2013, outlines the organisation’s focus on the use of advanced analytics and automation techniques to deepen its understanding of how markets function. The FCA also hopes to efficiently predict, monitor and respond to firm and market issues.

The regulator announced that, alongside investment in new technology and increased use of external data, it will pursue a broader transformation, investing in skills and new ways of working to enable it to better understand and use data and innovative technology.

Units

The approach includes data science units being established in selected parts of the organisation and exploitation of new opportunities arising from the FCA’s migration to cloud-based IT infrastructure.

Christopher Woolard, executive director of strategy and competition at the FCA, said: “Advances in technology are changing the nature of the firms and markets we regulate. Our data strategy provides a clear path for us to ensure we have the necessary skills and processes in place to remain at the forefront of this change.

“In keeping with our mission, a data-driven approach to regulation allows us to anticipate harms before they crystallise, better understand the effect on consumers of changing business models and to regulate an increasing number of firms efficiently and effectively.”

The watchdog pointed to advances in technology and improvements in data analytics as the reason behind the strategy revamp. It also referred to the ever-increasing number of firms it regulates and the advanced techniques these firms use to analyse their own data as reasons for the fresh look.

The FCA added: “We have a duty to regulate and deliver value for money .Automation and data-driven approaches are essential to our approach.”



Warning

Not all stakeholders welcomed the changes.

Shortly after the announcement, the Chartered Insurance Institute (CII) responded that an automated approach could lead to over-simplification.

Keith Richards, managing director of engagement for the CII, commented: “It is vital that the regulator has the right data to inform rules but data alone isn’t enough to prevent future consumer detriment. It is vital data is accompanied by human insight to ensure developments in the market are thoroughly understood. Digital breadcrumbs can’t replace the knowledge gained by speaking to those who assist consumers.

“There is also a danger that a desire to streamline data collection might mean that different assets might be treated as the same, simply to create large ‘buckets’ for counting in a standardised way across the sector. This, in turn, might lead to an over-simplified view of the market.

“I am pleased the regulator will work with firms to ensure data collection is less burdensome. The regulator needs to ensure the market understands how this information will be used.”

Bank of England

At the same time as the FCA’s revamped digital strategy was revealed, the Bank of England published a discussion paper examining the transformation of data collection from the financial sector in the UK.

The aim is to improve timeliness and effectiveness of data collection.

The Bank’s discussion paper marks the first step of a review announced in its response to the Future of Finance report, which recommended that the Bank develop a new digital data strategy.

The paper sets out the issues facing the current data collection system and identifies and explores a series of potential solutions, seeking to prompt feedback from and further discussion with industry.

