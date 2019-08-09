Biba and ABI voice Brexit concerns at 10 Downing Street

The organisations were invited to discuss Brexit preparedness with Michael Gove at a meeting which assumed No Deal.

The British Insurance Brokers’ Association (Biba) and the Association of British Insurers (ABI) attended a Brexit preparedness meeting at 10 Downing Street on 8 August.

Steve White, chief executive of Biba, and Huw Evans, director general of the ABI, represented their organisations at the meeting.

The meeting, hosted by Michael Gove MP, brought together 18 industry bodies from various sectors to discuss the new government’s approach to Brexit and its effects on business.

“The whole purpose of the meeting was to work on an assumption of No Deal but it was stressed right at the start that this is not the Prime Minister’s preference,” White told Insurance Age.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson did not make an appearance at the meeting.

Issues

Biba and the ABI outlined the issues that they raised with Gove and the government.

“At the macro level, I said that the government, during this process, has made a lot of noise about the movement of goods but very little noise around the movement of services,” said White.

“It would be very good from a business confidence and market confidence perspective if they put a little bit more noise around the value of services.”

White also requested regulatory clarification: “In terms of specific issues around access, some of the bigger broking firms are making some significant financial commitments to setting up in Europe based on regulatory interpretation of guidance from EIOPA, which is not legally watertight.”

Anticipating confusion, the Financial Conduct Authority has already announced plans to extend its temporary transitional powers until 31 December 2020.

A spokesperson for the ABI outlined its own areas of focus: “We will have made the point about issues around the European Health Insurance Card, which obviously will cease if we leave without a deal, and around the provision and the need for green cards for UK drivers taking their vehicles abroad.

“That is something that insurers are preparing for, most of whom will have systems in place to issue green cards.”

Both organisations agreed that the meeting was constructive and that the new government’s change in approach to Brexit had been noticeable.

“They’ve fundamentally got their sleeves rolled up and they’re getting on with it,” observed White.

Context

Boris Johnson launched his Conservative leadership campaign at the 2019 Biba conference in May. He was paid £25,540 by Biba to deliver the keynote speech.

Upon winning the contest two months later, both Biba and the ABI voiced their expectations for the new Prime Minister.

Evans commented: “Boris Johnson inherits a huge set of challenges and we should all hope that he will be able to overcome the current impasse and implement Brexit in an orderly fashion, with a transition period in place.”

Today, a spokesperson for the ABI reiterated its preference for an “orderly and planned” exit from the EU.

