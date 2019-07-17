FCA warns of Moneysupermarket clone

The aggregator is the latest firm to be targeted by fraudsters.

The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) has issued a warning that price comparison website Moneysupermarket has been cloned.

Fraudsters have been attempting to trick customers by pretending to be the aggregator.

The regulator warned that scammers may use Moneysupermarket’s real details to fool customers, including the aggregator’s FCA firm reference number

The clone firm has been operating through a fake website, with a URL similar to that of the official site.

The main differentiator is that the fraudsters have branded themselves as ‘The Money Supermarket’, rather than Moneysupermarket.

A spokesperson for Moneysupermarket said: “We were made aware of this clone firm a couple of weeks ago and immediately reported it to the FCA. It’s good to see the FCA have quickly taken the necessary steps to register it as a cloned site and shut it down.

“Consumers need to know that sites like this are not authorised and not to be trusted, and we welcome the FCA’s intervention.”

History

Moneysupermarket is the latest in a growing list of firms targeted by scammers.

At the beginning of July, the FCA warned that Leeds-based UK General had been cloned from an Edinburgh address.

This followed the cloning of Wentworth Insurance Brokers and Delta Car Insurance the month before.

In May, managing general agent Insure4Life was cloned as Insure4Sport by fraudsters.

Each time, the FCA has reminded customers that almost all firms providing financial services in the UK must by authorised by the regulator.

For all the latest industry news direct to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.