Government reveals recalculated Ogden rate

The Ogden discount rate will be increased from -0.75% to -0.25%, reducing the amount insurers will have to pay to accident claimants.

The new rate will be effective from 5 August 2019, and will be reviewed within a five-year period.

A statement from Lord Chancellor and Justice Secretary David Gauke MP announcing the change was published this morning (15 July).

The Lord Chancellor wrote: “Having completed the process of a Call for Evidence and statutory consultation with the Government Actuary and HM Treasury, I am satisfied that the rate should be minus 0.25%.”

A full statement of reasons will be filed separately in the Parliamentary libraries.

The Ministry of Justice illustrated the effects of the change for a 30-year-old male with annual financial costs of £50,000. Under the existing rate of -0.75%, he would be awarded £2,935,500. Under the new rate (-0.25%), he would be awarded £2,565,250 - a reduction of £370,250.

Expectations

The increase of 0.5% is not as generous as many industry players expected.

Speaking to Insurance Age last year, the general expectation was that a new rate would be set between 0 and 1%.

History

The rate was slashed from 2.5% to -0.75% in February 2017 by Liz Truss, then Lord Chancellor and Justice Secretary. It marked the first change to the rate since 2001.

The reduction proved highly controversial and caused instability across the market.

Concerns were raised that claimants were being disproportionately compensated by the new rate.

Many insurers took financial hits, with increased pressure being placed on their reserves.

Fifteen insurer CEOs met Chancellor Phillip Hammond to discuss the change on 28 February 2017.

Operation

The Ogden rate is used to calculate returns on investments for accident claimants who accept lump sum compensation.

The amount they receive is adjusted according to the interest they can expect to earn by investing it.

The higher the Ogden rate, the less insurers have to pay out.

The Civil Liability Act 2018 clarified that these claimants must be treated as low risk investors, due to the length of time they may be dependent on the lump sum.

The legislation also established the five-yearly period for reviewing the rate. Previously, there had been no timetable for changing the rate.

The Lord Chancellor has the power to set the Ogden discount rate under the Damages Act 1996.

Gauke concluded: “It is vital victims of life-changing injuries receive the correct compensation - I am certain this is the most balanced and fair approach following an extensive consultation.

“It is also right that the rate is informed by experts and reviewed on a regular basis to make sure this important calculation is accurate every time.”

