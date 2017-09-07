The Blog Spot: It’s right to raise awareness ahead of PPI termination date

Arnold Schwarzenegger is being paid a lot to warn people that the deadline for claiming PPI is fast approaching and Siân Barton agrees awareness should be raised.

I returned from my summer holiday to find a truly famous name been hired by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) to front its campaign to warn consumers that the deadline to claim for PPI is fast approaching.

Yes, star of action flicks The Terminator, Predator, True Lies and, my personal fave, Total Recall, Arnold Schwarzenegger is warning the nation that if you don’t “get your ass to Mars” and claim now it will be too late.

The actor is reportedly being paid £1.5m for lending his voice and likeness to the regulator which has developed an animatronic Arnie head which rolls around urging the general public to “Do it now”.

I know brokers are always reluctant to see the FCA spend on things that appear frivolous. Brokers have, after all, paid an undeservedly high price for the crimes of others in the financial services sector in the wake of the PPI scandal.

Complaints

And indeed, the story generated some complaints from the broker community with some questioning the cost.

As a customer I think this is one the market needs to swallow. Numerous people have benefitted from PPI payouts – and that is actually money they never should have lost in the first place.

UK victims have so far received over £27bn in PPI payouts and even I have been inspired by the advert to check whether or not I was mis-sold PPI.

I am only one person but others must have been pushed to claim too especially now a government body is more visibly behind things rather than those random PPI collection agencies which charge victims to claim.

Of course £1.5m is a lot of money (at least that is the fee The Sun reported) and I would understand brokers’ anger if that money was coming from fees.

Funding

But the FCA was at pains to point out that it is funding the campaign, which is reportedly costing £42m in total, with money from the 18 firms including banks, building societies and credit card providers which have received the highest number of PPI complaints.

For my money this is exactly the sort of campaign the FCA should be funding – it is there to protect customers. Everyone working in financial services who cares about their customers should encourage it.

Of course we then must consider how higher PPI claims will impact fees in future – there is a chance they could go up which is unwelcome news.

Should brokers pay for that? I don’t think so but a discussion on the fairness of who pays for those increased costs is another blog entirely!

Siân Barton is deputy editor of Insurance Age.