Products: July 2023

Product launches including shops cover, an A&H start-up, a property expansion and access to Lloyd’s

Managing general agent Commercial Express has unveiled a new shop scheme.

Underwritten by Brit and Ascot Underwriting, the product is targeted at core high street trades such as general grocers, newsagents, off licences and clothing retailers, among others.

A key feature is the acceptance of sums insured of up to £3m

A key feature is the acceptance of sums insured of up to £3m, and the scheme allows for multiple shops to be