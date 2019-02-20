Azur launches emerging wealth home product

The provider said the offering has been designed to help brokers compete with direct writers with quote and bind taking less than two minutes.

Digital managing general agent, Azur, has developed Smart Home, a product for brokers to sell to clients in the emerging wealth sector.

The MGA described it as a comprehensive product that gives clients blanket buildings cover, unlimited contents and global all-risks cover, as well as tackling emerging risks with the addition of personal cyber cover. The product is also warranty free.

Azur Smart Home is the first product available on the Azur Hub which is also being launched by the MGA.

The provider stated that its product and platform had been designed to help brokers compete with direct writers.

The Hub is described as the first technology solution for the Azur broking community. The MGA pledged to add many more propositions to the self-service platform which has been built to automate quoting and policy issuance.

Data

The MGA claimed that Azur Hub leverages openly available third-party data to reduce the number of questions that brokers have to ask their clients. As a result, brokers can typically quote and bind in less than two minutes.

Kate Wells, managing director of Azur, commented: “It has been an interesting journey to get to where we are, but we are finally ready and very excited to launch Smart Home and the Azur Hub to our brokers.

“Our insurance solution, Smart Home, will help brokers compete against direct writers and our Azur Hub technology solution will significantly improve brokers’ ability to quote quickly. Together, these two offerings will not only help our brokers to grow their business, but also to improve efficiency within their teams.”

The product launch follows Azur raising £13.3m in a funding round led by AIG and Hyperion.

