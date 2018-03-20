Lorega adds to SME cyber product range

The products now include an expert telephone helpline to assist businesses following a data breach or cyber-attack.

Lorega has refreshed its range of SME assistance products to offer a stand-alone expert telephone helpline to support businesses following data breaches or cyber-attacks.

According to the MGA, Cyber 10 offers 10 hours of crisis response, incident management, and investigation and restoration telephone advice from Lorega’s Cyber Emergency Response Team (CERT), upon discovery of a cyber-attack or data breach.

Cost

Neill Johnstone, managing director of Lorega, said: “SMEs are increasingly at risk of a cyber-attack, but often find it difficult to understand the cover and pay the cost for an indemnity-based insurance product.

“We wanted to offer an alternative, affordable solution which provides reassurance - expert help at the other end of the telephone in the event of a cyber incident.”

The provider explained that the CERT is operated by Agenci, an international cyber security consultancy, and is designed to “help SMEs get back on their feet as quickly as possible following an incident”.

Lorega added: “Cyber 10 builds on Lorega’s existing Cyber Recovery product, but is able to offer a lower cost solution to SME businesses, stripping out the additional cost of indemnity cover, by offering advice when it is needed most.

“It has been designed as a simple policy for businesses who understand the risk of cyber-attacks and the likelihood of an incident occurring but cannot afford the high premiums quoted for many cyber insurance policies.”

For all the latest industry news direct to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.