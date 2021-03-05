Insurance Age

Blog: It’s Simply Business as Markerstudy finally lands Brightside

Gary Humphreys Markerstudy
  • LinkedIn  
  • Save this article
  • Print this page  

The news that Markerstudy has acquired Brightside again proves the old adage that if at first you don’t succeed try and try again. Even if takes over seven years.

Having flirted with the Bristol-based personal lines broker throughout 2013, Markerstudy eventually saw Brightside sold for £127m in May 2014 to private equity house Anacap, who must have been thinking this insurance game is pretty good having backed the MBO of Simply Business 10 months earlier.

However, never have the paths of two

Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.

To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact [email protected].

You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact [email protected] to find out more.

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email [email protected]

To continue reading...

More on Personal

Videos/Podcasts

Most read

  1. Aviva’s Covid-19 BI claims exposure down to broker wordings
  2. Masojada: Hiscox regrets "anguish and uncertainty" caused by Covid-19 BI dispute
  3. Brightside sold to Markerstudy seven years after collapse of initial deal
  4. Aston Lark snaps up Scottish broker
  5. JM Glendinning buys Staffordshire broker
  6. Aston Lark buys Magenta Insurance
  7. Third deal in a week for Aston Lark

You need to sign in to use this feature. If you don’t have an Insurance Age account, please register now.

Sign in
You are currently on corporate access.

To use this feature you will need an individual account. If you have one already please sign in.

Sign in.

Alternatively you can request an indvidual account here: