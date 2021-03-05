Blog: It’s Simply Business as Markerstudy finally lands Brightside

The news that Markerstudy has acquired Brightside again proves the old adage that if at first you don’t succeed try and try again. Even if takes over seven years.

Having flirted with the Bristol-based personal lines broker throughout 2013, Markerstudy eventually saw Brightside sold for £127m in May 2014 to private equity house Anacap, who must have been thinking this insurance game is pretty good having backed the MBO of Simply Business 10 months earlier.

However, never have the paths of two