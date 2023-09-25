Hiscox names four regional managers in UK broker business reshuffle

Hiscox has appointed Chris Hanson, Darren Love, Laura Garrard and Alex Bailey as the regional managers for its UK broker business, Insurance Age can reveal.

The rejig, which has been designed to accelerate growth and move underwriting decisions closer to brokers, follows on from adding ex-Aviva boss Gareth Hemming in the newly created role of chief distribution officer.

Hemming starts work at the insurer on 2 October and will lead the broker trading teams across the UK, including Hiscox’s regional operations, schemes and art and private clients.

After the latest update the locations of Hiscox’s seven UK regional branches have not changed, but the