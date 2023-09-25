Insurance Age

Hiscox names four regional managers in UK broker business reshuffle

UK dot map
  • LinkedIn  
  • Save this article
  • Print this page  

Hiscox has appointed Chris Hanson, Darren Love, Laura Garrard and Alex Bailey as the regional managers for its UK broker business, Insurance Age can reveal.

The rejig, which has been designed to accelerate growth and move underwriting decisions closer to brokers, follows on from adding ex-Aviva boss Gareth Hemming in the newly created role of chief distribution officer.

Hemming starts work at the insurer on 2 October and will lead the broker trading teams across the UK, including Hiscox’s regional operations, schemes and art and private clients.

After the latest update the locations of Hiscox’s seven UK regional branches have not changed, but the

Only users who have a paid subscription or are part of a corporate subscription are able to print or copy content.

To access these options, along with all other subscription benefits, please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk.

You are currently unable to copy this content. Please contact info@insuranceage.co.uk to find out more.

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. Printing this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Copyright Infopro Digital Limited. All rights reserved.

You may share this content using our article tools. Copying this content is for the sole use of the Authorised User (named subscriber), as outlined in our terms and conditions - https://www.infopro-insight.com/terms-conditions/insight-subscriptions/

If you would like to purchase additional rights please email info@insuranceage.co.uk

Sorry, our subscription options are not loading right now

Please try again later. Get in touch with our customer services team if this issue persists.

New to Insurance Age? View our subscription options

If you already have an account, please sign in here.

More on People

You need to sign in to use this feature. If you don’t have an Insurance Age account, please register now.

Sign in
You are currently on corporate access.

To use this feature you will need an individual account. If you have one already please sign in.

Sign in.

Alternatively you can request an indvidual account here: