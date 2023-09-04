Insurance Age

Gallagher unveils new retail cyber head Sam Cheshire

Gallagher has appointed Sam Cheshire as head of cyber for its UK & Ireland retail division.

In his new role, Cheshire will be responsible for supporting Gallagher’s regional office network and clients with specialist technical cyber knowledge. To do this, he will be able to draw on Gallagher’s cyber risk management and insurance placement expertise through its teams based in London and around the globe.

Track record

Cheshire joins after spending more than six years at Clear Insurance Management, where he held a number of roles, most recently specialising in cyber insurance within its

